LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 Indian batters with most Test runs against England, Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart

Meet 5 Indian batters with most Test runs against England, Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 15:50 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, meet the top five Indian run-scorers against England in Test cricket. These five legends have scored against England over the years showing their consistency.

1. Sunil Gavaskar
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar scored 1,331 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 35 against England. The legendary opener smashed eight fifties and two centuries, with a best score of 172 in Bengaluru.

2. Gundappa Viswanath
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath amassed 1,022 runs in 17 Test matches with a classy average of 36.50. Known for his elegant strokeplay, he notched up three fifties and centuries, including a top score of 222 in Chennai.

3. Virat Kohli
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli piled up 1,015 runs from just 13 Test matches, averaging 56. The modern-day master has four fifties and three centuries, including a stunning top score of 235 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

4. Cheteshwar Pujara
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 972 runs in 13 matches, including four centuries and two fifties. His highest of an unbeaten 206 came in Ahmedabad.

5. Sachin Tendulkar
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar amassed 960 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 48. With five fifties and three hundreds and a top score of 165 in Chennai, he brought his class and consistency in the longest format of the game.

Trending Photo

Meet 5 Indian batters with most Test runs against England, Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with most Test runs against England, Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart

IAF's Jaguar fighter jet has no ejection seat auto-activation! What does it mean for pilots?
5

IAF's Jaguar fighter jet has no ejection seat auto-activation! What does it mean for pilots?

Churu plane crash: How IAF's Jaguar became India’s first nuclear-capable fighter jet?
5

Churu plane crash: How IAF's Jaguar became India’s first nuclear-capable fighter jet?

Churu plane crash: What makes IAF’s Jaguar unique in strike missions? The science of flying low and fast
7

Churu plane crash: What makes IAF’s Jaguar unique in strike missions? The science of flying low and fast

Churu plane crash: What is a ‘Strike Fighter Jet’ and why IAF’s Jaguar may be India’s last?
6

Churu plane crash: What is a ‘Strike Fighter Jet’ and why IAF’s Jaguar may be India’s last?