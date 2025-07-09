/Meet 5 Indian batters with most Test runs against England, Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, meet the top five Indian run-scorers against England in Test cricket. These five legends have scored against England over the years showing their consistency.
Sunil Gavaskar scored 1,331 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 35 against England. The legendary opener smashed eight fifties and two centuries, with a best score of 172 in Bengaluru.
Gundappa Viswanath amassed 1,022 runs in 17 Test matches with a classy average of 36.50. Known for his elegant strokeplay, he notched up three fifties and centuries, including a top score of 222 in Chennai.
Virat Kohli piled up 1,015 runs from just 13 Test matches, averaging 56. The modern-day master has four fifties and three centuries, including a stunning top score of 235 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 972 runs in 13 matches, including four centuries and two fifties. His highest of an unbeaten 206 came in Ahmedabad.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar amassed 960 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 48. With five fifties and three hundreds and a top score of 165 in Chennai, he brought his class and consistency in the longest format of the game.