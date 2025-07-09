/From 1983 World Cup triumph to Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration on balcony: 5 times India conquered Lord's

From 1983 World Cup triumph to Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration on the balcony here are five 5 occasions when India conquered Lord's Cricket Ground. Both England and India are set to meet in the third Test starting Thursday (July 10).
India famously won the 1983 ODI World Cup final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground after defending a below-par 183 against the West Indies. India’s triumph was sweeter as they beat the two-time defending champions under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.
Just three years on from the famous ODI World Cup triumph at Lord’s, India won their first Test match at Lord’s in 1986. Again Kapil Dev was the leader of the side but it was the batting heroics of Dilip Vengsarkar that set the tone for the win.
Chasing 326 runs in the final of the Natwest Trophy tri-series, India where 147/5 but went on to win the match in the final over after batting heroics of Mohammed Kaif. After the win Sourav Ganguly took off his T-shirt and waved in the Lord’s balcony, a picture forever embossed in cricketing folklore.
After the first match ended in a draw in the five-match series, the Indian team led by MS Dhoni broke the 28-year drought for a Test win at the venue. Chasing 319 runs to win, England were bowled out for 223 as India won the match by 95 runs.
Having drawn the opening Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Virat Kohli and his side produced an all-round show with bat and ball. Needing 272 runs to win in the pre-Bazball era, India beat England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.