/From 1983 World Cup triumph to Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration on balcony: 5 times India conquered Lord's

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 14:04 IST

From 1983 World Cup triumph to Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration on the balcony here are five 5 occasions when India conquered Lord's Cricket Ground. Both England and India are set to meet in the third Test starting Thursday (July 10). 

1. ODI World Cup triumph in 1983
1. ODI World Cup triumph in 1983

India famously won the 1983 ODI World Cup final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground after defending a below-par 183 against the West Indies. India’s triumph was sweeter as they beat the two-time defending champions under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

2. First Test win at Lord’s in 1986
2. First Test win at Lord’s in 1986

Just three years on from the famous ODI World Cup triumph at Lord’s, India won their first Test match at Lord’s in 1986. Again Kapil Dev was the leader of the side but it was the batting heroics of Dilip Vengsarkar that set the tone for the win.

3. Sourav Ganguly’s famous celebration after the Natwest series final in 2002
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Sourav Ganguly’s famous celebration after the Natwest series final in 2002

Chasing 326 runs in the final of the Natwest Trophy tri-series, India where 147/5 but went on to win the match in the final over after batting heroics of Mohammed Kaif. After the win Sourav Ganguly took off his T-shirt and waved in the Lord’s balcony, a picture forever embossed in cricketing folklore.

4. First Test win at Lord’s in 28 years in 2014
(Photograph: AFP)

4. First Test win at Lord’s in 28 years in 2014

After the first match ended in a draw in the five-match series, the Indian team led by MS Dhoni broke the 28-year drought for a Test win at the venue. Chasing 319 runs to win, England were bowled out for 223 as India won the match by 95 runs.

5. Final day heroics of Lord’s in 2021
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Final day heroics of Lord’s in 2021

Having drawn the opening Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Virat Kohli and his side produced an all-round show with bat and ball. Needing 272 runs to win in the pre-Bazball era, India beat England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

