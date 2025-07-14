/IND vs ENG: Joe Root joins Sachin Tendulkar in THIS elite list after Lord's heroics

Joe Root has enjoyed a stellar run in the ongoing Test series against England as he added another feather to his already impressive hat in the Lord's contest. Root etched his name into the record books by becoming the fourth batter in Test cricket history to score 8000 or more runs while batting at number 4 position.

The former England captain achieved this feat on Day 4 of the third Test match against India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The only other batters to reach this milestone at No. 4 are Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.

Among this elite list, Sachin Tendulkar leads by a big margin with 13,492 runs at No. 4, which he scored in 179 matches. His tally includes 44 hundreds and 58 fifties.

List of batters with 8000 plus Test runs at No.4 position

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – Matches: 179, Runs: 13,492

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – Matches: 124, Runs: 9,509

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – Matches: 111, Runs: 9,033

Joe Root (England) – Matches: 99, Runs: 8,009*

Virat Kohli (India) – Matches: 99, Runs: 7,564

Brian Lara (West India/ICC XI) – Matches: 91, Runs: 7,535

India chase win Lord's Test

In the ongoing Lord's Test match between India and England, the hosts have slight advantage as bowlers dominated Day 4. The England bowling attack led by Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes took Indian batters for hunt and provided early breakthroughs. At stumps on Day 4, India closed at 58/4, with KL Rahul (33) in the middle. India still need 135 more runs to win the match with six wickets in hand.

This match is crucial for both sides, as the winner will take 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.



