/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravi Shastri backs THIS batter at No.3 ahead of series opener in Headingley

Team India is all geared up for the five-match Test series as they take on England in the opening contest starting Friday (June 20) with Shubman Gill in charge. The new-looked Indian side is going through a phase of transition after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they leave big shoes to fill in the middle order. However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri is not bothered by the situation and has backed young batter Sai Sudharsan to succeed at the No.3 slot.

Shastri backs Sai Sudharsan for No.3

"It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He's the most experienced of the batsmen," Shastri said in the ICC Review.

"He (Rahul) opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings.

"Three, I'll go with the youngster, Sai Sudharsan. Whatever I've seen of him he's very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour."

The Indian team will be playing its first Test series in the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era, after the duo decided to call time on their red-ball careers in May.

To fill the vacant shoes in the middle order, the Indian management is likely to look at batters like Sudharsan and Karun Nair, with the latter set for a Test return after eight years. However, it is unlikely that both Sudharsan and Nair will be part of the Playing XI as skipper KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are touted to open and new captain Gill coming in at four.

India tour of England 2025

1st Test: 20 June to 24 June, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2 July to 6 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10 July to 14 July, Lord's, London

4th Test: 23 July to 27 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July to 4 August, Kennington Oval, London