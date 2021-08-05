Cricket - 'I’m very surprised': Former England pacer questions R Ashwin's absence

The Indian team went ahead with four pacers and one spinner for the first Test against England. The team management decided to leave star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the Playing XI.

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison was not impressed with India's decision to leave Ashwin out.

"I’m surprised; I’m very surprised. I think the England cricket team might be having a little smile in that dressing room and thinking ‘we’re happy with Ashwin not playing’. He got runs with the bat; he was unbelievable with the ball in India. Ashwin has got a ridiculous number of wickets in English conditions. He played County cricket, got six wickets against Surrey not long ago," Harmison said on ESPNCricinfo.

Team India went ahead with Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in their pace department. In terms of the spinner, they went ahead with Jadeja as the player offers an all-rounder option and can perform well with the bat.

"India could beat themselves by not picking the right side. We’re talking about two senior spin bowlers who have bowled a lot of overs in Test cricket, who understand the game, who control the game even if the ball is not turning and still have a positive impact. So for me, as an English man, I’m over the moon with this Indian team because I think Ravichandran Ashwin should have been playing for India, alongside Jadeja," he added.