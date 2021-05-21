Cricket: 'I'm looking forward to getting out in the field': Dom Sibley on the upcoming Lord's Test match

Dom Sibley as of late got back to playing cricket for his county side Warwickshire subsequent to enduring a broken finger a month ago. The batsman recognized that he isn't yet completely fit despite the fact that he made a very much made 43 against Essex in the first innings.

The England team and the management have shown confidence in Dom Sibley, picking him for the forthcoming two-match Test arrangement against New Zealand.

Dom Sibley is sure of returning to his best before England locks horns with the Kiwis in the first Test on June 2.

In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo he said:

"In terms of percentages, it's difficult to tell really. I'm not 100%, it's my first game back, so I felt a little bit nervy, as everyone does after an injury. But I feel pretty close to being there, so I'm feeling confident".

The 25-year-old added that he has been buckling down throughout the most recent 10 days to bring himself back for a spot in England's playing XI for the impending Test arrangement.

"I've tried as hard as I can do with the finger over the last 10 days, but I just feel really excited to be in the squad and I'm really looking forward to getting involved, every opportunity to be involved with England is really exciting, and hopefully I'll play a part in some of the Test matches" - he added.

Dom Sibley says his nearly recuperated finger will be tested while fielding sounded somewhat uncertain on how he would go about things out in the field.

"I'm looking forward to getting out in the field and seeing how it is. With fingers, you never really know. It’s all about how it feels when you get into match situations, but with the bat, I felt confident in it," added the English batsman.

With around 10 days still to go until the first England-New Zealand Test, Dom Sibley will trust he recovers full certainty following his physical issue mishap.

Dom Sibley last played for England in the four-match Test series against India prior in the year. The opener played every one of the four Tests, yet he could just score 134 runs at an average of 16.75 as England lost the series by a 3-1 edge.

