/'If RCB have to win the IPL 2025, then...': Ravichandran Ashwin makes bold prediction after Qualifier 1 win

Chennai Super Kings star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) title as they reached the summit clash with a win in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29). However, according to Ashwin Mumbai Indians will be the biggest threat who could stop RCB from winning the title. The five-time champions are hungry for success but could only face RCB if they win the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 contest.

Ashwin backs RCB but with a twist

“If RCB have to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

RCB punch ticket for final

Tasked with chasing 102 runs to win, RCB made light work of Punjab bowlers as they chased down the total in 10 overs. Phil Salt was in top form as he scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 to take his side into the final of the IPL 2025. He was supported by Virat Kohli (12), Mayak Agarwal (19) and skipper Rajat Patidar (unbeaten 15).

Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan got one wicket each, but with no big total on the board, RCB clinched the one-sided contest easily.

RCB dream of maiden IPL title

This will be RCB’s fourth IPL final, having lost on all three previous occasions. They lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers, 2011 to Chennai Super Kings and the 2016 summit clash to SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB also lost two finals in the now-defunct Champions League. RCB’s only success has come in the Women’s Premier League when Smriti Mandhana’s side won the title in 2024.

RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2 on Tuesday (June 3) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.