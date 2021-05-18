Cricket: Ian Chappell reckons Cameron Bancroft's remarks on sandpaper gate may affect his Australia chances

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that Cameron Bancroft’s latest statement on the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal would decrease his chances of being in the reckoning for Australia selection. Bancroft, in a recent interview, had hinted that the Australian bowlers might have known about the ball-tampering during the 2018 Newlands Test against South Africa.

Bancroft’s remarks made Cricket Australia’s Integrity Team reach out to the Aussie batsman but the 28-year-old has said that he no new information, according to reports.

Even the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc made a joint statement on Monday as the quartet dismissed all the speculations and comments made by former Australian players that the bowlers knew about the condition of the ball.

When asked about the re-opening of the sandpaper gate, Chappell said that selections sometimes happen on the basis of “likes and dislikes”.

"The answer should be 'No,'" Chappell was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

"But does like and dislike come into selection? It shouldn't, but it does," he added.

"Do selectors sometimes pick players, or not pick them, for reasons other than cricket ability? I think it happens occasionally.

"It's definitely happened as far as Warner and leadership is concerned," he signed off.

Meanwhile, Australia would be hoping all the controversy settle down before the team gets ready to the play the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.