Cricket- 'I am not a fool': Wasim Akram explains why he does not want to coach Pakistan

Wasim Akram is regarded as one of the best skippers in Pakistan. He led his side in 109 ODI matches and enjoyed a decent record with the Men in Green with 66 wins out of the total matches. However, Wasim Akram never coached the national team and he revealed the reason why he doesn't fit to be in the role.

"When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that's a lot of work. I don't think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number," Akram told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Akram also talked about the bad behaviour of the people of Pakistan towards the coaches and seniors in the past years.

"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. Coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation," Akram said.

"So I'm afraid of that as well, because I don't tolerate misbehaviour. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are."

Misbah-Ul-Haq is currently the head coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team.