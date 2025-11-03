/'I admire the way the girls have done India proud': President Droupadi Murmu lauds victorious World Cup winning team

History was scripted on Sunday (Nov 2) as India won the Women’s ODI World Cup at the D.Y. Patil Stadium as they beat South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash. The feat could be the start of a new chapter in women’s sports in India now looks to set a tone and achieve even bigger heights. Backing this claim is India’s honourbale President Droupadi Murmu, who congratulated the victorious Indian side after the win.

President of India proud of India women’s team

“My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud,” President of India Murmu wrote on her X handle.

Female empowerment is at its peak in India as the female cricket side achieved the feat of winning the World Cup, while the highest democratic position is also held by a female. President Murmu is just the second female to hold the highest office in the nation and during her tenure, India won the World Cup.

She has backed the Indian women’s team to achieve even bigger heights and hopes the standard of women’s cricket is elevated as well.

India lift Women’s ODI World Cup

Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India won the final by 52 runs and thus became the new world champions. India also became just the fourth team in women’s contingent to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand. However, it was the celebration that made rounds as India took the centre stage.