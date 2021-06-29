Cricket- 'I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom', reveals Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand, who ended up as the runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, finally tasted a win in the finals of an ICC tournament since 2000 as they won the World Test Championship final against India at Rose Bowl.

ALSO READ: Cricket- 'If I perform, I know I’ll definitely be back': Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Sri Lanka tour

However, Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson revealed the nerve-wracking moment in the last couple of hours of the World Test Championship final. According to Jamieson, it was so ‘tough to watch' that he had to go to the bathroom to avoid the noise.

"It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom where there was no noise to just get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking,” Jamieson told Country Sports Breakfast on Gold AM according to NZ Herald.

BlackCaps skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitched an unbeaten 96-run partnership to take New Zealand over the line.

“It was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our greatest ever batters really to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did," Jamieson said.

"It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching.

"We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about and I was like 'jeez it's a wicket' or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single,” Jamieson said.

"It was good. Nothing too crazy," Jamieson said about the post-game celebrations. "We just spent time in the changing room and back in the team room. Obviously, with the whole Covid situation, there wasn't a whole lot of getting out and about.

"It was just nice, to be fair, to spend time together and enjoy the time together after a couple of years of hard work and a long tour as well. Just to sit back and enjoy each other's company was quite nice," he added.

In a match dominated more by the bowlers, the New Zealand pace quarter stood up with Kyle Jamieson shining the brightest with a five-wicket haul in an ICC final. While Jamieson picked up seven wickets, Tim Southee and Trent Boult ended up with five wickets each. Neil Wagner’s wicket column might show just three wickets, they were crucial to strengthen New Zealand’s stronghold in the match.