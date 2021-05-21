Cricket- 'He should be our first-choice keeper': Wriddhiman Saha on Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhimman Saha feels that Rishabh Pant should be the team's first-choice keeper in England after playing well in the last few matches for Team India.

Rishabh Pant's heroics against Australia and England made him the fan favourite to fill the void left after MS Dhoni's retirement.

“Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance,” Wriddhiman Saha said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Wriddhiman Saha is in the squad that will tour to England for the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand, followed by five-match Test series against Root and Co. The player from Bengal was down with COVID-19, however, he has recovered and is set to join the squad in the pre-departure bio-bubble in Mumbai next week. BCCI on Thursday had announced Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat as the 25th member which was supposedly a cover for Wriddhiman Saha.

“I didn’t have COVID-19 during the last series but KS Bharat was still with the team. Now that I contracted the infection, people are labelling him as my ‘cover’. But I feel they have picked a third keeper bearing in mind the risk outside.” Wriddhiman Saha explained.

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped after a record-loss in Adelaide against Australia when India bundled out on just 36 runs. However, he believes that the team management still has faith in him.

“If the team management didn’t have faith in me, then they wouldn’t have selected me only. But that I am on that plane is because they have some faith,” Wriddhiman Saha added.