'He is ready to be the leader...': Former India coach in awe of Oval match-winner Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was over the moon on Monday (Aug 4) after he helped India beat England in the fifth Test match at The Oval in a thrilling contest. The narrow six-run win saw India end the series at 2-2 in the inaugural Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy as Siraj and captain Shubman Gill played their key roles. While Gill was named Player of the Match, Siraj’s contribution did not go unnoticed as he bagged 23 wickets in the series. After his match-winning spell for India, former coach Greg Chappell was full of praise for Siraj and termed him the leader of Gill’s bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Chappell in awe of Siraj

"To be fair, he has turned in many fine performances before, at the MCG, the Gabba, Perth, Lord's, Cape Town and Birmingham, but what he did at The Oval was his true coming of age. With or without Bumrah, he is ready to be the spiritual as well as actual leader of Gill's attack," Chappell wrote in his ESPNCricinfo column.

"I don't think it is unfair to say that, despite the many wonderful batting efforts, Siraj was the main reason that India was competitive in the series," Chappell wrote.

Heading into the series, the Indian team management had opted to go for a rotational system in the bowling department to rest Jasprit Bumrah. However, that criteria was not applied to Siraj as he represented India in all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. During the series, Siraj bagged 23 wickets, the most by any bowler and helped India win the final Test, thereby drawing the series 2-2.

India-England share Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

In a series full of thrilling contests, the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was shared by India and England as it ended 2-2. India won the Edgbaston and The Oval Test while England emerged victorious in Headingley and Lord’s. Both of England’s victories came in the final session of Day 5, highlighting India’s fighting nature. The Manchester Test was the only match that ended in a stalemate, with both teams giving their best.