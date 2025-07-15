/'He can tear a game open by himself': Pat Cummins full of praise for Mitchell Starc after record breaking spell

Australia captain Pat Cummins was full of praise for fellow speedster Mitchell Starc after he became the latest bowler to strike 400 wickets for the nation. Playing at Sabina Park in Jamaica, Starc scalped six wickets to narrow West Indies to the second-lowest total in Test cricket history as the hosts were dismissed for 27. After the win, Cummins highlighted Starc’s importance in the side, stating “he can tear a game open by himself” as the Aussies kickstarted the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a 3-0 series win.

Cummins full of praise for Starc

"He can tear a game open by himself really in the matter of a couple of overs. It feels like he can do it in any format, any time,” Cummins said after Australia’s 3-0 series win over West Indies.

"I think a lot of the chat leading into this week is how resilient you need to be and professional to make it 100 Tests," Cummins said of Starc.

ALSO READ | In series dominated by batters, Indian bowlers achieve RARE Test record first time since 1955

Starc, 35, has been one of Australia’s most reliable assets in the last decade, having helped the team win two ODI World Cups, one T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC). However, despite his age, he has been ageing like a fine wine having played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominance in the three-match Test series.

Extraordinary Starc leads the way

The Aussie great was at fluent best on Monday, scalping the fastest five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It took only 15 deliveries for Starc to hit the bull’s eye, reminding his dominant display. Scott Boland also joined hands with three wickets of his own to add more assault on the Caribbean side. Having been bowled out for 27, West Indies registered the second-lowest total in Test history.