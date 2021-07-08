Cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur promises different 'approach' ahead of England series

Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about her battles with COVID-19 and injuries that not just kept her out of the action from the South Africa series yet additionally denied her of some necessary practice.

In a pre-match press conference, the 32-year-old said she has figured out how to set herself up in less time and would have liked to exhibit the outcomes in the series.

"I am someone who likes to train every day, work hard every day but because of Covid and injuries, I didn't get that much time to prepare. This is not an excuse because I am someone who needs a lot of time to prepare on the ground because at the international level you can't just come and get things easily. It's not that easy to face everybody's mindset here and their approach towards the game but after five innings I have understood where and how I have to improve myself and in this series you'll definitely see a new approach from me."

Harmanpreet Kaur likewise uncovered that the India women's team battled for essential facilities like open nets and practice matches. She, notwithstanding, added that these aren't reasons, and it's just around one great thump for her to cavort back to frame.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Mithali Raj reclaims no.1 position in ICC Women's ODI player rankings

"We didn't even get a single practice game. We were also struggling for open nets. I usually prefer more open nets and practice games than nets. Because in the latter you don't get much idea, you are facing the same bowlers every day and you can't analyze your batting much. These are not excuses but this is the reality which I faced. But it's all about one good innings, and as soon as I get that momentum back, then I will definitely get back to form."

India women's T20 captain accepts the T20I series against England Women will likewise be important for the groundwork for the 2022 women's World Cup to be played in New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur is content and additionally accepts there has been a lot of progress in their presentation. One such consideration that she especially spoke about was that of all-rounder Sneh Rana.

"Every series is important to us. Whenever we play any series, the main purpose is always building the team towards the World Cup. At this moment, our team is looking very balanced. We were struggling for runs in the last few overs but the addition of Sneh Rana has given us that balance with both bat and ball."

Despite the fact that there is a great deal of ability in the India women's team, Harmanpreet Kaur feels handling is one region where the team needs to improve.

Another region that she figures they need to focus on is the power-hitting, particularly in the death overs.

India's powerlessness to post large scores in the ODI series against England obviously demonstrates that they should work more diligently on clearing the limit rope reliably at the back finish of their innings.

"Usually our concern has been fielding and power hitting. We do work out the basic things in fielding with the fielding coach. Power hitting in the last five-six overs is also something we are working on and will need to improve on. This the right time for us to try a few things and after today's net session we will sit and think the best possible XI," she concluded.