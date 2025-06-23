/England's Brydon Carse considered toe amputation once and now is a part of formidable pace attack

England fast bowler Brydon Carse shared that he once thought about having a toe amputated to deal with a painful injury that kept him out of action for several months. Carse is seen as one of England’s rising stars in fast bowling, having taken 27 wickets in just five Test matches. The 29-year-old developed deep, infected wounds on the second toe of his left foot. This happened because of the repeated force on his left foot during bowling. The injury first became serious during England’s white-ball tour of India earlier this year. It caused him to miss the Champions Trophy and kept him out of cricket for three months.

"At one stage I was going to bed thinking, 'I think I could actually do this - I think I could get rid of my second toe,' but then the medical staff said you need it for balance, so that was quickly ruled out," Carse told the BBC.

To cope up with the issue, Carse tried different methods - He wore tighter boots, used special insoles, and even cut a hole in his shoe to take pressure off the toe. At one point, doctors even discussed plastic surgery after he returned early from the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. But in the end, rest turned out to be the best cure.

“For a period of about six to eight weeks, I was on three or four different courses of antibiotics. Eventually the wound was that deep that it ultimately needed a period of time just to heal up and close up.” he added.

