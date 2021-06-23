Cricket: England Women announce ODI squad for India series

England Women have announced a 16-strong squad for the Royal London Series against India. Sophia Dunkley has been included and could make her ODI debut when the series gets underway at Bristol on Sunday, June 27.

Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn, who returned to their regional teams during the Test match, are back in the squad.

England Women squad for India series:

Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain)

Emily Arlott (Central Sparks)

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Tash Farrant (South East Stars)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice captain)

Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm)

Mady Villiers (Sunrisers)

Fran Wilson (Sunrisers)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: "We're looking forward to playing ODI cricket again after a hugely enjoyable and hard-fought Test match.

"The competition for places across all formats is growing every time we meet to select a squad. The options available to us are the strongest we've had since I’ve been in the role and we feel this group gives us a great opportunity for success in the ODI element of the series.

"There's no space on this occasion for Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss, and while I know they're both disappointed to miss out, it's important that they're given the opportunity to play cricket at a regional level ahead of the Vitality IT20 series.

"We have to balance the needs of the squad and the need of the individual and we'll always be keen to get people playing competitive cricket where we can."

England Women vs India Women: ODI Series - Full Schedule

Sunday, June 27: 1st match - England v India (Bristol County Ground)

Wednesday, June 30: 2nd match - England v India (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sunday, July 3: 3rd match - England v India (New Road, Worcester)