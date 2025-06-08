/ENG vs IND, Test Series: Rishabh Pant misses Rohit Sharma's company on England tour, reminds of 'garden ki...'

Team India is all set for a new era in Test cricket as Shubman Gill-led side arrived in England for the five-match Test series on Saturday (June 7). Now in the post-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli era, the Indian team will have a new set of challenges as they look to start on a winning note under new skipper Gill. However, it was Rohit who was fondly missed as the Indian team arrived in England with vice-captain Rishabh Pant giving a teaser.

Pant misses Rohit on England tour

As soon as the Indian team landed in England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its social handle. In the video, Rishabh was reminded of Rohit, who is no longer part of the Indian team having announced his Test retirement. Hilariously he said, “Garden ki toh yaad aayegi" translating to “we will remember the garden”.

The comment related to Rohit’s famous on-field chat during England’s India tour in early 2024 when he said “no one will roam in the garden”.

However, those conversations are now part of the past as Rohit recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. His retirement came at a surprising time in May despite him underlining his Test career is not over yet while in Australia.

It is Gill who will now lead the Indian team in the England series as they begin the next chapter in the World Test Championship (WTC). India missed out on a third consecutive final in 2025 but will be determined to start on a positive note in the 2025-27 cycle.

India tour of England 2025

1st Test: 20 June to 24 June, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2 July to 6 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10 July to 14 July, Lord's, London

4th Test: 23 July to 27 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July to 4 August, Kennington Oval, London