/India A tour of England: Karun Nair hits statement double hundred against England Lions ahead of Test series

India’s Karun Nair has all but cemented his place in the Playing XI ahead of the five-match Test series against England with a statement double ton on Saturday (May 31). Playing against England Lions in the first warm-up match, Nair hit 204 for India A before he was dismissed. The batter has been in great form in domestic cricket and is in line for his Test return for the first time since 2017 as India play England in a high-voltage series starting June 20 in Headingley.

More to Follow...