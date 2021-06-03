Cricket: 'Deeply regret my actions': Ollie Robinson apologises for sexist and racist tweets

English pacer Ollie Robinson's old tweets stirred massive controversy as they were sexist and racial. The fast bowler apologised for these tweets that were back in 2012-14 when he was a teenager.

Robinson made his Test debut in the ongoing match against New Zealand at Lords'. He picked up his maiden Test wicket in the match, however, his joy was short-lived as these racial tweets resurfaced and brought Robinson to tears.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," Robinson said in a statement. "I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport. I just want to apologize to everyone. I regret it hugely."

Robinson dismissed New Zealand batsman Tom Latham and Ross Taylor on Wednesday. He ended Day 1 with figures of 2/50.

"I don't want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support," Robinson continued. "I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today."