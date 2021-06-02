Cricket: Joe Root eyes clean-sweep against New Zealand and India before Ashes

England captain Joe Root is eyeing a clean-sweep of victories against New Zealand and India as the English Test summer kickstarted on Wednesday. England are currently locked in a two-Test series against New Zealand after which they will lock horns against India in a five-Test series.

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Root on Tuesday had said that before the Ashes, the England side is looking to win all the seven Tests against New Zealand and India while saying that it is the best way to prepare for a gruelling Ashes tour.

“It is of utmost importance, absolutely. But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world,” Root said.

Meanwhile, England have had a tricky start against New Zealand in the first Test with Black Caps debutant Devon Conway scoring a hundred.

England vs New Zealand

Test 1: June 2 to June 6, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Test 2: June 10 to June 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs India

First Test: August 4-8, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Second Test: August 12-16, Lord’s, London

Third Test: August 25-29, Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test: September 2 to September 6, Kennington Oval, London

Fifth Test: September 10-14, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

