Cricket - Cricket Australia announce their squad for ICC T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (August 17) announced the schedule of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as the high-octane event will get underway from 17 October. The final clash will be in Dubai on November 14 and a reserve day is also kept aside on November 15.

Cricket Australia has now announced its squad and all their first-choice players who missed the recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh will be returning for the coveted tournament.

The team will be led by Aaron Finch, who is currrently recovering after knee surgery. Aussie wicketkeeper Josh Inglis also earned his maiden call-up.

Inglis performed prolifically in the Vitality Blast. "Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts," chairman of selectors George Bailey said. "He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future."

Inglis scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27 in the Vitality Blast for Leicestershire. He scored two centuries in the tournament.

Cricketing stars like Steve Smith, David Warner will also be a part of the team.

Squad

Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams