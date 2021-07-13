Cricket: Chris Gayle fires West Indies to seal T20I series against Australia

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They headed out to a fair beginning before opener Matthew Wade at 23 runs was bowled by Obed McCoy and Mitchell Marsh was caught leg-before by Fabian Allen as the guests arrived at 72-2 out of 10 overs.

Alex Carey was then dismissed by Hayden Walsh while captain Aaron Finch who scored 30 runs was excused in the 12th over to leave Australia in a difficult situation at 80-4.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'Imagine Virat Kohli playing': Brett Lee explains why Big Bash League needs more private ownership

Although, Moises Henriques and Ashton Turner put on Australia's first half-century stand of the series. They sewed 59 runs for the fifth wicket before Moises Henriques was caught at Fabien Allen off Dwayne Bravo in the last over. The batsman was disillusioned and neglected to set up a significant score. They scored 141 runs towards the end of their 20 overs which was never going to be sufficient against a solid West Indies line-up.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is perhaps the most dreaded bowler in the world. He bowls with extraordinary speed and gets his yorkers right usually. In any case, he wasn't at the top of his game in the initial two matches of the series.

The third game, however, was particularly extraordinary. Mitchell Starc showed everybody why he is among the best in the business with regards to limited-overs cricket. He bowled with serious speed and control in a match where all his kindred bowlers battled. He yielded just fifteen runs in his four overs and picked up a wicket too.

Despite the fact that Mitchell Starc had a decent game, the equivalent can't be said about the Australian team overall.

Chris Gayle got back to frame with bewitching 67 off 38 balls as West Indies whipped Australia by 6 wickets in the third T20I on Monday in St Lucia. With this triumph, the hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match series.

Inquest for an unassuming 142-run target, West Indies returned home in style with Gayle's rankling game dominating thump that included 4 four's and seven sixes. It was his first T20 half-century since 2016.