Cricket: 'Imagine Virat Kohli playing': Brett Lee explains why Big Bash League needs more private ownership

Brett Lee believes Australia should permit private proprietors to have a part in Big Bash League, the country's Twenty20 cricket tournament, which will be launched on a Sunday the following summer by the three-peat chasing Sydney Sixers.

The Sydney Sixers have won the last two Big Bash titles and their mission for a third sequential title will begin against the Melbourne Stars on December 5, falling between the Test against Afghanistan in Hobart and the first Ashes Test.

Brett Lee has called for more private ownership in the Big Bash League to help it arrive at a higher level and include major overseas players. Brett Lee referred to the chance of Indian skipper Virat Kohli playing for the Sydney Sixers, saying it would work on the scope of the game in the country.

“You could have co-ownership and Cricket Australia could retain 51% and still control things, but with that extra funding I think you could get some really high profile stars to come out,’’ he said

“I am talking about the Virat Kohli’s. Imagine Kohli playing for the Sixers and the crowds you would get. I am really impressed with the Big Bash. They have done a great job. But to reach the next level that is what you would have to do," he added.

Cricket Australia is likewise in talks to prepare for an overseas draft for next season. Nonetheless, it stays dependent upon the pandemic in the country. Brett Lee trusts the draft will be a positive development since Australia and the BBL have acquired it to have the world's best players.

“The draft is a good idea and I would love to see the best of the best come to Australia. We have earned that right. You need those big overseas players. The IPL has done well with only four overseas players so you are seeing the best of the best youngsters, but I think it really helps to mix with top overseas players,’’ he said.

The entire schedule of the BBL is underway and should be announced soon. Most of the Aussie stars are probably going to be available for the total season, which will go on till February.