Cricket: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to play in IPL 2021 in UAE

Star Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are set to miss the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to be held in UAE in the September-October window. Both Shakib and Mustafizur are unlikely to receive the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for IPL 2021.

While Shakib plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mustafizur plies trade for Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble. It is likely to resume around September 19 with the final on October 10.

BCB chief Nazmul has said that it is impossible to provide Shakib and Mustafizur with NOCs due to Bangladesh's international commitment while adding that every international fixture is important due to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don’t see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by a local Bengali news channel.

Bangladesh play Australia, New Zealand and England in the same window when IPL 2021 is set to resume.

Even there are question marks over the participation of England players. Whereas Australia have said that they are yet to hold discussions over players' participation in the remainder of IPL 2021.