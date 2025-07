BAN vs PAK: Where and how to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I - Live streaming, match details, squad

Ban vs Pak, 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue:Hosts Bangladesh will look to inflict an embarrassing 3-0 series defeat over Pakistan as the two meet in the final T20I on Thursday (July 24) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. With the hosts having already pocketed the three-match series 2-0, visitors Pakistan will have pride at stake in Thursday's dead-rubber contest. So, ahead of the final match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, here are all the details of the contest.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match on TV?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday (July 24) with the toss taking place at 5:00 PM IST.

BAN vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

BAN vs PAK Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal.