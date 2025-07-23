/IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill set to eclipse THIS 54-year-old Sunil Gavaskar record in Manchester

Shubman Gill and Co. will be on a mission in the Manchester Test starting on Wednesday (July 23) as they search for a vital win in the five-match Test series against England. Trailing 1-2 in the series, Gill’s side have lost two close contests and will try to get over the line at Old Trafford, a venue where they haven’t tasted victory in red-ball format. While eyes are on the win, Gill could register his name in the record book as he could eclipse a 54-year-old record currently held by batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Will Gill eclipse Gavaskar’s record?

Currently on 607 runs in the Test series has been in flamboyant form for the nation, scoring three hundreds in the process. As things stand, he needs 167 more runs to break Gavaskar’s record for most runs in a single Test series for India. Gavaskar smashed 774 runs in the four-match Test series against the West Indies in 1971. The record still remains intact to date; however, if Gill continues his impressive run, he could leapfrog Gavaskar on the elite list.

Most Runs for India in a Test series

1. Sunil Gavaskar – 774 Runs vs West Indies (1971)

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 Runs vs West Indies (1979)

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 Runs vs England (2024)

4. Virat Kohli – 692 Runs vs Australia (2015)

5. Virat Kohli – 655 Runs vs England (2017)

Will batters help India win in Manchester?

The Manchester Test starts on Wednesday with Gill in fitting form for the visitors. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will also look to continue their fine form in the series, having exploded with the bat. Pant is second on the list with 425 runs while Rahul has amassed 375 runs, including twin hundreds in the Lord’s Test.