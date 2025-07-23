/Meet Kranti Goud - India women's pacer joins Bumrah in ELITE list with five-for against England-W

India women won the ODI series 2-1 against England in England with a 13-run win in the final match of the series on Tuesday (Jul 22). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a classy century as India batted first and it was pacer Kranti Goud who finished things off in the second innings with a six-wicket haul. Goud made his international debut in May 2025 only and has already registered best bowling figures by an Indian against England women in ODIs. Goud is also only the fourth India women's bowler to take an ODI five-for in England and only second to take a six-for behind Jhulan Goswami.

Goud's figures of 6/52 are best for an India women's bowler against England in ODIs and she's only the third Indian player to take a five-for against them in ODIs. Before her, Nooshin Al Khadeer (5/14) and Goswami (5/16) had achieved the same feat against England in ODIs.

Here's the list of best bowling in an innings against England women in ODIs:

Ellyse Perry (Australia-W) - 7/22

Shelley Nitschke (Australia-W) - 7/24

Beth McNeill (New Zealand-W) - 6/32

Kranti Goud (India-W) - 6/52

Best bowling in an innings in England in women's ODIs:

Ellyse Perry (Australia-W) - 7/22

Shelley Nitschke (Australia-W) - 7/24

Glenys Page (New Zealand-W) - 6/20

Jhulan Goswami (India-W) - 6/31

Anya Shrubsole (England-W) - 6/46

Kranti Goud (India-W) - 6/52

Overall, Goud finds herself only behind Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19, Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25, and Goswami's 6/31 in men's and women's ODIs combined for best bowling figures in an ODI innings in England for India. Against England, her bowling figures are behind Bumrah, Ashish Nehra's 6/23, and Kuldeep for India in men's and women's ODIs combined.