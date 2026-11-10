/Cricket Australia CEO refuses to reopen sandpaper gate investigation after Khawaja’s claims

Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg on Tuesday (Nov 10) ruled out reopening the investigation into the Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal, saying he did not see "any compelling reason" for a new probe. Opening batsman Usman Khawaja said in his autobiography Sabr that the 2018 plot had been common knowledge throughout the team and not limited to a small number of players.

The book, released last Tuesday, has reignited the debate over the cheating controversy, in which Australian players were caught using sandpaper to make the ball swing against South Africa. Greenberg said he would consider Khawaja's revelations -- which were on Monday backed as "100 percent accurate" by fellow opener David Warner -- but said there was no need for further action.

"We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again," he told radio station SEN. "I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that."

Captain Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent home in disgrace after the ball tampering was exposed. A Cricket Australia investigation found they were the only three players with prior knowledge of the plot. But Khawaja, who retired this year after 88 Tests, tells a different story in a chapter dedicated to the scandal in his book "Sabr".

‘It was all of us’

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," he told the Sydney Morning Herald at the weekend ahead of the book's release this week.

Pat Cummins, now Australia captain, and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly in 2021 that they knew about the plot. Darren Lehmann, who was head coach at the time, has also denied there was widespread knowledge among the players. But close friend Warner on Monday released an Instagram video where he said he agreed with Khawaja's version of events.

"Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done," said Warner, who was suspended for 12 months from cricket and received a life ban from any future captaincy or leadership roles for his part in the scandal. "It's 100 percent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it. You've come out and said it," he said.

"This isn't about reopening old wounds," added Warner, who retired in 2024 after 112 Tests for Australia. "It's about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja.

"Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent."