Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal in contention for India call-up - Report

With little over a month to go for the start of the Asia Cup 2025, defending champions India will be ready to conquer the crown again as they set their sights on the latest continental adventure. Ahead of the continental showpiece, India will look to boost a strong squad with management set to consider Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the tournament. The duo was out of contention during India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024; however, latest media reports are to be believed, they could be in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal in contention for Asia Cup?

"There is a five week break and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad despite stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. In 21 days in Asia Cup, if one plays till the final, there are 6 T20 games and that's not much of a workload. But obviously with 17-member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Both Gill and Jaiswal had an excellent England tour, scoring runs in tandem, with the former setting a record for most runs in a Test series for India. Gill smashed the 754 runs in 10 innings and was awarded Player of the Series for India. He also scored 650 runs in 15 games at a healthy strike-rate of 155-plus during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, also had a good return, notching 411 runs in 10 innings for India during the England tour. His performance in the IPL also did not go unnoticed, scoring 559 runs at a strike rate of 160.

The report also suggests Sai Sudharsan could be on the plane for India after excelling in the IPL 2025. He was the Orange Cap winner, having scored 759 runs at a strike rate of 156 in IPL 2025.