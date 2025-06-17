Ahmedabad Plane Crash - Gone too soon: 23-year-old who played club cricket in Leeds among victims

India’s Ahmedabad witnessed a tragic Air India Plane crash on Thursday (June 12) with 241 onboard and several others killed in one of the worst aviation disasters in the nation’s history. Days passed the authorities in Ahmedabad have started the body identification of those deceased in the horror crash as several families lost their loved ones. Among the victims was Dirdh Patel, 23, who played club cricket in Leeds and studied at the University of Huddersfield.

Who was Dirdh Patel?

Student at the University of Huddersfield, Dirdh was one of the 242 passengers on the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight on Thursday. He was a native Gujarati and completed an MSc in artificial intelligence at the university and played cricket for Leeds Modernians Cricket Club. Dirdh like his brother played pool cricket and was an exceptional individual as described by his university teacher Dr George Bargiannis.

“He was someone I came to know not just for his academic abilities, but for his warmth, passion, and enthusiasm,” Dr. Bargiannis said after hearing the tragic news as quoted by BBC.

ALSO READ | 'He'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit': Jos Buttler backs Shubman Gill to succeed as India skipper

"Dirdh was an exceptional individual, always intellectually curious, coming to me during classes with questions that showed deep understanding and commitment.

"He had a clear ability of seeing the bigger picture and how his learning could lead to making a positive impact in the world."

Investigation underway

Currently, the authorities are investigating the cause of the plane crash that killed at least 270 (including 241 onboard). The black box was recovered on Friday, a day after the horrific crash, but the authorities are yet to identify the real cause. At the time of writing, 99 victims were identified through DNA matching and 64 bodies, including that of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, were handed over to their families.