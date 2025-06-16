Ahmedabad plane crash: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, a new video has been circulated on social media showing the lone survivor of the crash walking out of the flames.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, is the only person among 242 people onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London.

In the latest clip that surfaced online, Ramesh was seen coming out of the gate of the BJ Medical College amidst the flames. He was seen talking to someone on the phone while walking out of the flames.

Panicked people outside the building were seen rushing towards Ramesh, and one of the men present there held his hand and took him towards the ambulance.

Ramesh's survival is being seen as nothing less than a miracle after 241 people - 229 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots - died after the Air India aircraft lost its balance within seconds of take-off and crashed into a medical college building in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several medical student and their relatives were reported dead.

The rescue operation is still on, and so far, 80 people have been identified via DNA test, including the former CM of Gujarat - Vijay Rupani.

Hundreds of victims yet to be identified



With 80 victims identified, at least 191 others remain to be identified. As per reports, the painstakingly slow identification process has been deeply painful for grieving relatives who have voiced their frustration.

Pointing at delays in victim identification and perceived gaps in Air India's crisis response, Imtiyaz Ali, whose brother was among the passengers, noted that it has been 72 hours.