Cricket: ‘A good lesson for anyone there on social media’ – Nasser Hussain on Ollie Robinson’s racial, sexist tweets

England pacer Ollie Robinson witnessed the clock going back by eight years during his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord’s on Wednesday. A few tweets, sexist and racist in nature, dating back as many as eight years surfaced on social media platforms during his Test debut on Day 1, grabbing the limelight for all wrong reasons.

Robinson produced a superb bowling performance on his debut as he got the wickets of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham on Day 1. However, after being marred with controversy for his racial and sexist tweets from 2012, Robinson put out a heartfelt apology for the distress caused.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons that the controversy should be a lesson for all the cricketers and youngsters.

Speaking on Sky Sports Hussain said, “It is a lesson really that if you’re in and around the team treat anything you do on social media as if you’re doing a press conference.

“If you’re going to wear t-shirts about online hate and abuse, anti-sexism and anti-racism you just can’t be doing this. It is just not good enough and it is just not on. It is a good lesson for anyone out there with social media. When you do this sort of stuff and you put it out there whether it be after a few beers after 4 am in the morning, it is out there for good,” he added.

“He is an 18-year-old lad who has made mistakes and we’ve all made mistakes and it has ruined his biggest day as a professional cricketer. If anything good can come from this it is that some young lad or girl thinking ‘online abuse is not good enough’. He has learned the harshest and biggest lesson.

“I always remember my debut fondly, I will always remember my first day. He will always remember this day for something he did as an 18-year-old and that is very sad,” Nasser Hussain signed off.