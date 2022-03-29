COVID scare in Australian camp as Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar tests positive ahead of white-ball leg vs Pakistan

Australian cricketers Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan ahead of four white-ball internationals in Lahore over the next week, leaving the tourists facing a potential player shortage.

Wicketkeeper Inglis tested positive on Monday, while spinner Ashton Agar and team physio Brendan Wilson failed tests on Tuesday. All other players and staff tested negative, Cricket Australia said.

All three must isolate for five days, effectively ruling the players out of the one-day matches on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The sole Twenty20 international follows next Tuesday.

Matthew Renshaw has been called up as batting cover but he must isolate for three days once he gets to Pakistan.

Mitch Marsh is also unavailable for Tuesday's opening one-dayer because of a hip injury, leaving Australia with only 13 players available for the contest at Gaddafi Stadium.

All-rounder Marsh injured his left hip flexor in training but scans revealed a low-grade issue and CA said it was hoped he might still play a part in the rest of the tour.

Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the white-ball leg of the tour for various reasons.

Australia won the three-test series 1-0.