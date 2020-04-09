Coronavirus: Formula One in talks for races behind 'closed doors'

The Formula One season is under talks of being held behind closed doors with no spectators when the season begins after it was at a halt due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Formula One season could begin by October: Managing Director

Many races including the season opener got cancelled due to the virus.

The Australian opener on March 15 was cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 has been postponed so far.

Formula One's managing director Ross Brawn has said that Formula One championship could still be held this year despite several races being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brawn said that a minimum World Championship needs at least eight races, and predicted that cars will be back on track by at least October.

He said: "We're looking at the logistics of a closed race, how we would get the people there, how we would protect them, how we would make it safe."

"We could have a very enclosed environment where the teams come in on charters (flights), we channel them into the circuit, we make sure everyone's tested, cleared, there's no risk to anyone and we have a race without spectators.

"That's not great but I think it's still better than no racing at all.

"I think we have to remember there are millions of people that follow the sport sat at home... to be able to put on a sport and entertain people would be a huge bonus with this crisis we have."