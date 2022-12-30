Former kickboxer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania over human trafficking case

Controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate was arrested along with his brother in Romania in a human trafficking case.

According to reports, Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, along with two other suspects, were arrested in Bucharest for allegedly abducting two girls.

They were under the lens of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) since April on the suspicion of forming an organised crime group which used girls in adult videos.

Tate, who is known for his sexist and misogynistic views, was seen being taken away from his luxury villa by police following a raid on Thursday.

"The four suspects... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said, according to Sky News.

"They would have gained important sums of money."

According to the investigators, this organised criminal group allegedly sexually exploited six women and they have been identified.

Tate is banned from various social media platforms for his misogynistic views and hate speech. But he still enjoys massive fan following on TikTok.

A spokesperson for Tate told the Daily Mirror did not provide further details regarding the arrest. “However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

Earlier this week, he was involved in a spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg with Tate boasting of his supercar collection and asking for Thunberg's email address to "send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions".

The climate activist hit back in a tweet saying, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com."

(With inputs from agencies)