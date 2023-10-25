Colts owner Jim Irsay says NFL 'admits' incorrect calls were made in his side's loss to Cleveland Browns

After Indianapolis Colts went down to Cleveland Browns by a whisker, 39-38, owner Jim Irsay has shared that the NFL "admits and understands" that two pivotal calls were incorrect on Sunday (Oct 22). Irsay is one who often remains quite vocal on his views on social media platform X and took to his official account to share a lengthy statement.

Irsay firstly confirmed that quarterback Anthony Richardson has undergone a successful surgery for his shoulder injury before also revealing that NFL admits to its mistaken calls. He wrote, "URGENT NFL/COLTS NEWS: #5 QB Anthony Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success! It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery - they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support. (There is presently no date for his return.)

The NFL admits and understands that they did not make the correct calls at end of Sunday’s Colts/Browns Game. I believe we need to institute Instant Replay for all calls, including Penalties, in the last two minutes of All Games."

Irsay was likely referring to the team's expected follow-up with NFL officials on Monday with regard to getting further clarification on the illegal-contact and defensive-pass-interference calls during the final minute against Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. This eventually led to the Browns' narrow win.

The illegal-contact call prevented a would-be sack-fumble that Indianapolis reclaimed -- a play that would have, effectively, led to the end of the game. At issue on that call was whether Baker actually obstruct Amari Cooper's route purposely or whether the contact was just incidental. The pass-interference penalty moments later was called despite the throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones being uncatchable.

According to the NFL rules, pass interference does not apply in such circumstances. As the interference call happened in the end zone, the Browns got possession at the 1-yard line and scored the winning touchdown four plays later.

Colts coach Shane Steichen wasn't pleased at all and described the flags as "tough calls". On Monday, he asserted that the team might take such a step with the NFL.