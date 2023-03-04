College Football: 'Far from it,' says Georgia coach Smart on culture problem after fatal crash

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, even after the arrest of two players in last two week for offences relating to street-racing, says that Georgia is far from a culture problem.

"Absolutely not. I would say we're far from it. When you talk to people outside our program that come into it, they talk about what a great culture we do have -- and we do an incredible job. Because I've got a lot of outside entities that come into our program and pour into these young men," Smart said to ESPN on Friday.



One of the two arrests that happened last week is of former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash on January 15.

The crash, in connection with Carter, saw Georgia player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy being killed apart from former Georgia player Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, being injured.

The crash took place on January 15, hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their consecutive national title with a parade and ceremony at Stanford Stadium. The Athens-Clarke County Police alleged that Carter was racing a Ford car which was being driven by LeCroy near campus. The car, going around at 104 mph, left the road at around 2:45 am and struck two power poles and several trees, according to the police.

Earlier, Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also arrested on same charges last week. The linebacker was driving a vehicle at high speed before fleeing the scene on January 10, the day after Georgia won the national championship.

Smart, in his first interview since the fatal crash, said his program educated players last summer about street racing as they brought in officers from the UGA Police department and Athens-Clarke County Police.

"I mean, there [are] laws in place for these things, to prevent it for a reason," Smart said. "And we want to educate our players in every way, every part of our organization. We're constantly looking for a better way in whatever that is, health and safety included. I talked about drugs and alcohol, talked about gambling, talked about racing in cars and high speeds. You have to educate your players and you have to make sure they understand the risks and dangers of that, and that's something that we've tried to do."

