College Football: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on driving charges

National champion Georgia Bulldogs' All-SEC linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving, as per the jail records of Athens-Clarke county. The sources confirmed to ESPN about an incident involving the Georgia linebacker that occurred on January 10, a day after the Bulldogs won the national championship game in Los Angeles.

Georgia beat TCU in the College Football Playoff 65-7 to win the national title to cap off the perfect 15-0 season. The University of Georgia issued a statement regarding the incident on Wednesday evening. The university, however, did not mention Dumas-Johnson's name.

"We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement," read the university's statement on the incident.

According to The Athens Banner-Herald, the linebacker's name was in the university's police log which had originated from a January 10 incident at 8 PM. The local newspaper further reported that the warrants were issued on Tuesday after an investigation into two vehicles that were traveling next to each other. The vehicles were on College Station Road and traveled in a "reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sign of the officer."

Dumas-Johnson was booked into jail at 6:34 PM after the issuance of a warrant for his arrest and was released at 7:15 PM, said the jail booking records. The linebacker, during the Bulldogs' championship season, was second with total 70 tackles and led with nine tackles for loss. The junior also was a finalist for the Butkus Awards as the top linebacker in college football last season.

