College Basketball: Texas Tech suspends coach Mark Adams for using 'racially insensitive' comment

Texas Tech men's basketball coach Mark Adams has been suspended following the use of what college dubbed as an 'inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment.' The suspension comes after Adams used a Bible verse which included a reference to salves to encourage a player, according to the college.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, who earlier issued a written reprimand to Adams after bring made aware about the incident, decided to suspend the coach to conduct a 'more thorough inquiry of Adams' interaction with his players and staff.'

Coach Adams although apologized to the players after finding out that the player was upset, according to ESPN, about the use of the Bible verse referencing 'workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their master.'

Notably, Adams was already feeling the heat from 'influential people around the program' after what was a disappointing season for the Red Raiders, as per ESPN. Texas Tech finished its regular season with a loss on Saturday to Oklahoma State at home.

The Red Raiders, however, started the season well with a 10-2 start but fell through mid-season, finishing 5-13 in Big 12 and are 16-15 overall. The team will now face West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

Adams has been with Texas Tech since 2016 and started out as an assistant to Chris Beard. Since the last two years though, he has been the head coach. He also signed a contract extension with the university which would pay him $15.5 million over five years till 2026-27.

In case he gets fired, Adams will still get around about 60% of his remaining contract money, which is more than $7 million. A veteran in college basketball coaching circuit, Adams has been five schools in his 30 years career after being graduated from Texas Tech in 1979.

