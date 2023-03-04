College Basketball: Pistol Pete's record survives as Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis falls three short

Detroit Mercy Titans star Antoine Davis fell just three points shy of Pete Maravich, a.k.a, Pistol Pete's NCAA Division I record of 3,667 points on Thursday. Davis missed the opportunity as he failed to drain a three-pointer in the final seconds of his team's 71-66 loss against Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinal matchup.

The fifth-year Titans star, coming into the game, needed 26 points to surpass Pete's record but could manage only 22 as Youngstown State locked in on him. Davis was marked on most his team's possessions as he managed only 7-of-26 from the field that included 4-of-16 from the deep.

Davis, however, didn't seem to mind it at all and said that 'he can't be mad about it.'

"Nobody in the country can guard me one-on-one and that's been proven," said Davis to ESPN after the game. "I can't be mad about it. If I had someone like me on their team, I'd have done the same thing. That's the game plan at the end of the day," he added.

Davis also said that he didn't feel any pressure entering the game and was more worried about the winning.

"I saw that I was really close and I had a chance [to tie the record], but I was more worried about us winning the game than anything," he told ESPN.

The Detroit Mercy star, who has scored 3,664 points in 144 games over five seasons, however, might not get another shot at setting the new record. The Titans, on Thursday, finished 14-19 overall and 9-11 in Horizon League, meaning they are left with no guarantees of getting an invite for College Basketball Invitations or any other postseason tournament.

"The NCAA tournament is the goal," Antoine Davis said after the loss. "I wouldn't have a problem with [the CBI]. I'm sure none of my teammates would have a problem with it."

