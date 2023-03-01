College Basketball: Duke's Jon Scheyer goes undefeated at home in first season, breaks Coach K's record

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer created history on Tuesday as he became the first ACC head coach to remain undefeated at home his first season.

Duke has gone undefeated at home earlier under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski but after he tried for six seasons. In total, Duke now has 18 undefeated seasons, the most in the league and 11 of them came under Mike Krzyzewski. Notably, this is the first time Duke has gone undefeated since 2013-14 season.

To reach the milestone, the Blue Devils beat NC State 71-67 and recorded a 15-0 season in their final home game. Overall, Duke sits 22-8 and 13-6 in the ACC as it will close out the regular season against North Carolina in a road game, on Saturday, before moving on to the ACC tournament and NCAA Tourney.

Also Read: Legendary Virginia coach Terry Holland dies at 80

Duke's junior year guard Jeremy Roach, after the win, said, "We just wanted to finish it out and get a win and, obviously, protect home court and go undefeated all season at home. I'm just glad we got it done. It means a lot. Shoutout to all the Crazies. They've been doing a great job, camping out, supporting us all year. They give us that energy, that boost that we need, and it's been a fun ride with them."

Scheyer, who played under coach K from 2006 to 2010 and then joined the coaching staff at Duke as an assistant coach from 2014 to 2022, was named to replace Krzyzewski in June 2021. The 35-year-old Duke alumni, however, didn't take the job until coach K officially retired last season.