College basketball's legendary coach Terry Holland has passed away at the age of 80. Holland was famous for lifting University of Virginia's downtrodden program and turning it into a power house. Under Holland, the Virginia Cavaliers won their first ACC tournament championship in 1976.

During coach Holland's 16-year tenure at the university, the Cavaliers featured in nine NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Four appearances. Holland was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and had been admitted to a memory care facility.

Holland brought in a lot of players to Charlottesville, including Ralph Sampson, after joining the school in 1974. Before taking the job with the Cavaliers, Holland was with Davidson, North Carolina for fiver years as their head coach.

In total, Holland coached for 21 years and gathered a record of 418-216 with a school-record 326 wins coming at Virginia. The record of most wins was later broken by current UVA coach Tony Bennett.

Holland was also a famous college player for coach Driesell at Davidson. As a player, the former college coach led the country in the field goal percentage in 1963-64. After graduating from the college, Holland joined his Alma Mater's coaching staff and took over as the head coach after his former coach Driesell went to Maryland in 1969.

After joining the Cavaliers in 1974, Virginia made their maiden trip to Final Four in 1981 and later in 1984. Holland left coaching in 1990 after spending 16 seasons with the Cavaliers.

The legendary coach once again made a return to Davidson after quitting coaching, but this time as the school's Athletic Director. He once again left Davidson to be Virginia's Athletic Director and spent 10 years with East Caroline after that in the same role.

During his 16-year stint at Virginia, coach Holland went head-to-head with other famous names like Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, Lefty Driesell and Jim Valvano.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE