College Basketball: Wisconsin loses to Michigan in OT

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Michigan Wolverines 87-79 in overtime but it was more heartbreaking than what the box-score shows. The Badgers were just 2.1 seconds away from a win in their biggest game of the season, at a crunch time, but it wasn't meant to be.

With scores at 68-65 in favor of Wisconsin, the clock was about to run out when Wolverines' Hunter Dickinson dropped a massive three-pointer to push the game to OT, sending entire Ann Arbor into frenzy.

Wisconsin had a solid start as they were up by 17-9 eight minutes into the game. Michigan then pulled things back and some big plays from Dickinson gave Wolverines 35-24 lead. The Badgers, to end the first half, got a three-point boost from Klesmit and finished at 35-27.

The second half was much more dramatic with the game shifting balance every now and then. Michigan again extended their lead to 10 points and with scores at 42-32 and almost 17 and half remaining left on the clock.

10 minutes later, Wisconsin were on the top with scores at 53-52. The game went about the same lines for quite some time before the Badgers could smell the victory. But alas, could smell it only.

The game went into the overtime and Wisconsin couldn't get the ball rolling and eventually lost the game. For Wisconsin, Connor Essegian scored 24 points and Max Klesmit chipped in with 19. Tyler Wahl was also impressive with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

After their loss to Michigan on the road, Wisconsin now has to win against Purdue at home and against Minnesota on the road if they wish to be a part of the NCAA Tournament. The loss in these games would leave the Badgers with a thin resume before the selection committee ahead of the Selection Sunday.

