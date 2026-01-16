Coco Gauff lauds Australian Open prize pool 'progress' but acknowledged room for improvement

Coco Gauff said that a record prize pool at the Australian Open starting on Sunday was "progress" but "still not where we'd like it". The leading players in men's and women's tennis joined forces last year seeking from the four majors a higher percentage of tournament revenue and contributions towards welfare programmes such as pensions. They also want to be consulted when any of the Grand Slams consider making changes that could directly affect them.

The Australian Open pledged a 16 percent increase in the total prize purse to Aus$111.5 million (US$75 million) this year.

The winners of the men's and women's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home Aus$4.15 million, up 19 percent from last year.

Asked on Friday about the increase, two-time major champion Gauff said: "The percentage is still, of revenue comparison, not where we would like it.

"I think there's still further conversations that have to be had, not just with the Australian Open, but with all the slams."

She added: "The collective feeling is that, yes, there's been progress, but I still think it's not where we would like to see it."

Top players say the changes they are after would benefit the entire tennis ecosystem, and not just those at the top.

Asked if she expects more talks with the slams in 2026, Gauff said: "I think no one wants this conversation to be continuing for years and years.

"So I would imagine that we would continue to have those conversations and maybe more pressure being applied with especially the top 10."

World number three Alexander Zverev, last year's beaten Australian Open finalist, struck a less upbeat tone.

"Don't really feel like there's any progress, to be honest," the German said.

"I feel like it's just a lot of talk, a lot of time invested into it, and not really any changes."

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka -- who like Gauff has represented the players in talks with the majors -- was asked if the Australian Open concessions were enough.

"I think we always can do better," the four-time Grand Slam champion replied.