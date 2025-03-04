The India Paddle Festival, the country’s only international stand-up paddling event, returns for its second edition with a powerhouse line-up, featuring World No. 2 Christian Andersen, former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo, and four-time World Champion and the Defending Women’s Champion Esperanza Barreras. Leading India's charge will be the formidable Sekar Patchai, reigning national champion and 25-time titleholder. The second edition of the India Paddle Festival is set to take place from March 7 to 9, at the scenic Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore.

The three-day international event is organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, in collaboration with WrkWrk, and is proudly presented by Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India) and Karnataka Tourism. Sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour, the official World Championship Tour for stand-up paddling, the festival will feature elite-level SUP racing, live music performances, and vibrant cultural festivities, making it a milestone event for non-motorized water sports in India.

The Women's category will see the return of defending champion Esperanza Barreras from Spain, a four-time International Surfing Association (ISA) SUP World Champion. She will be joined by South Africa’s rising star Chiara Vorster and Korea’s SUP champion Lim Sujeong, among others, in a bid for supremacy on Indian waters.

The Men’s category at the India Paddle Festival promises an intense contest, featuring top global athletes like Spain’s Antonio Morillo, who narrowly missed the title last year, and Denmark’s Christian Andersen, the current World No. 2, better known as the "Polar Bear." Adding to the competition’s depth, Hungary’s former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo brings his wealth of experience, while the UK’s Will Keetley prepares to make his mark on the waters of Sasihithlu Beach.

Local favourite and India’s top-ranked stand-up paddler, SekarPatchai, will spearhead the Indian contingent. A 25-time National SUP Champion, Patchai is determined to make a mark on his home waters. He will be joined by Manikandan, one of India’s fastest-rising stand-up paddlers, as they take on the international competition. The event will also feature strong contingents from Thailand and Indonesia.

