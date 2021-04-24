Chris Gayle is probably the best T20 player ever: Pommie Mbangwa

Looks like the Punjab Kings figured out the Devil in the Chennai Pitch. KL Rahul called correctly and bravely chose to field and did well to restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6. On a slow turning pitch, KL Rahul scored a half-century; along with Chris Gayle who scored a breezy 43 off 35 with 2 sixes and 5 fours and they reached the target with 14 balls to spare.

During the mid-innings analysis on Cricbuzz Live, Gautam Bhimani, Shaun Pollock and Pommie Mbangwa felt that the pitch was a very difficult one and Punjab Kings would need to pace out their innings though Mumbai would have done well to score at least 150. Mbangwa said they needed to score at least 35 in the first 6 while Shaun Pollock put the number at 42. Punjab Kings scored 45 in the first 6 and won the match comfortably by 9 wickets.

“You don't buy experience in a supermarket…he is an experienced player, probably the greatest T20 player ever...come this situation he knew exactly what was required by his side and executed. In the beginning, he did not take the ball on or take the boundary riders on..he hit into the gaps. Even when he was going for boundaries, it really was a percentage sort of innings. Because this is a slow surface instead of fighting against it, he seemed to go with it….pressure was all on the bowlers ...it was a masterful innings really good to see an adjustment...respecting the conditions and working according to them," Mbangwa said during Cricbuzz Live.

ALSO READ: Wickets are trash: Ben Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch after another low-scoring match in IPL 2021

“KL Rahul held one end together with his half-century...when it was time to attack, he did that…

Good effort after the brave call.”

Pollock felt it was a tactical win for Punjab. "It was a really good adjustment on their part. It was not his kind of surface. running singles is not his strength but after a point...Chris Gayle negotiated it brilliantly. With all his experience he held his nerve. He didn't panic. That was the impressive part...I must admit the bowlers were brilliant, especially the spinners except for Krunal Pandya….. KL Rahul is a good player of spin….Mumbai tried everything they could. It was a brave call by Rahul to put the team in, on that kind of surface, back it up with the way they bowled and then knock off that score.”

There was a lack of application from Mumbai and Hardik Pandya continued with his poor form for the fifth innings in a row.

ALSO READ: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

At the end of the match, RCB stood firmly at the top, unbeaten with 8 points from 4 matches followed by CSK and DC at 6 apiece. Fighting for 4th place are MI and PBKS with 4 points from 5 matches while SRH and KKR are at the bottom with 2 apiece.