China says South Korean soccer player detained for suspected bribery

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (May 16) a South Korean soccer player suspected of accepting bribes has been detained by the public security department of northeast Liaoning province.

According to a South Korean diplomatic source, Son, who plays for the South Korean national team and Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, was detained on Friday (May 12), his 31st birthday.

“China is a country governed by the rule of law and will handle the relevant case in accordance with the law to protect the legal rights and interests of the person concerned,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing in Beijing.

Reuters was unable to reach Son for comment. South Korea's foreign ministry said its mission in China was providing necessary consular support to Son, but declined to comment further, citing privacy.

Son played in three of the national team's four games during the World Cup last year in Qatar, where South Korea reached the elimination round of the tournament for the first time in 12 years.

The official on Monday, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said the consulate had requested a meeting with Son as soon as possible and was in contact with his family. The official gave no further details.

Shandong Taishan have not commented publicly on the case but the club posted a message on its official Weibo account on the day he was detained wishing him a happy birthday.

News of his detention was first published by Yonhap News. When asked about Son on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he was not aware of the case.

Neither Shandong Taishan nor the Liaoning Public Security Department immediately responded to requests for comment on Monday.

