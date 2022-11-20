Chetan Sharma-led selection panel tried to ruin Virat Kohli's career, says former Pakistan spinner

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has hit out at the recently-sacked Chetan Sharma-led Indian selection committee for ruining Virat Kohli’s successive run as the Indian captain across formats. Kaneria feels the selection committee didn’t handle Kohli’s tenure as a captain well and that making him play selective matches while he was struggling to score runs, further added salt to injury.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Danish said, "The selection committee tried to ruin Virat Kohli's career. They didn't select him consistently when he was struggling with form, making him play selective cricket. He was unceremoniously removed as the captain."

He further went on to say that Kohli’s sacking as a captain across formats involved a lot of lies as Virat himself mentioned before that he never had any discussions with anyone regarding his removal as a skipper.

“Kohli's sacking involved a lot of lies. The player himself clarified that he had no discussions with anyone regarding his removal. However, he didn't let this affect his game," Kaneria said.

As a captain, Kohli achieved some great records. Under his tutelage, India reached the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the semis of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Other than that, India also defeated Australia in an away Test series in 2018, a feat that is considered among the best five-day format.