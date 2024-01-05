Chess: 12-year-old sensation Ethan becomes youngest IM, sets eye on GM title

On Jan 3 (Wednesday), the 12-year-old sensation Ethan -- who hails from a village called Raia in Goa -- became the youngest International Master from his current age group. He achieved this after completing all the prerequisites for the prestigious title of International Master awarded by International Chess Federation (FIDE) following his third and final IM Norm at the "Vezerkepzo GM Christmas 2023" round-robin tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

The title will be officially conferred to Ethan by the FIDE in their next Council Meeting. It is to be noted that the young sensation achieved his 1st IM Norm at the "29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival - Masters" swiss-system tournament which was held in Abu Dhabi in August 2023. Soon, Ethan scored his 2nd IM Norm at the "Vezerkepzo GM November 2023" round-robin tournament, which took place in Hungary in November.

After Ethan's third and final IM norm, his father Edwin Vaz was quoted as saying by The Goan Network, "It is exciting to see how fast Ethan is progressing, with bare minimal opportunity. One can only wonder how high Ethan is destined to climb, if he receives the much needed financial support from corporate sponsors and the Govt. of Goa so that we can give him more exposure."

"We are very grateful to Ethan's coaches, Prakash Vikram Singh and GM Swayams Mishra, everyone at The King's School, especially Director Ligia Pereira and Chairman Melvin Pereira, IM Sagar Shah and ChessBase India, Ethan's grandparents Mariano and Eliza Fernandes and late Sebastiao and Luiza Vaz, and all our relatives, friends and well-wishers who contributed to Ethan's crowd funding campaign, without which it wouldn't have been possible," claimed Ethan's mother Linda Fernandes. "We also thank GCA and AICF for their support always," she added.